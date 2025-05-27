Kaizer Chiefs' Bobby Motaung must give Nasreddine Nabi money to sign players, not use the Nedbank Cup R7 million prize to pay his debt. Club's shares should be untouchable' - Fans

The Glamour Boys administrator was recently taken to court after failing to pay his debt to an investment company.

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung was recently taken to a Johannesburg High Court for allegedly failing to settle an investing company debt.

It is alleged that he purchased a commercial property in Mondeor, Southern Johannesburg, worth R9 million. However, he has not since honoured his part of the bargain, which has seen the creditors take him to court demanding more than R4.5 million and looking to attach his shares in Chiefs.

While a section of the fans feel Bobby is just not willing to pay his debt, some fear the impact the court case and debt could have on Amakhosi's transfer business.

Article continues below

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.