Big trouble for Motaung! Creditor wants Bobby's Kaizer Chiefs shares after failure to pay millions of Rands to investing company! 'He lives an opulent life... debts exceed value of his assets'
The Glamour Boys' Football Manager is in deep waters after failing to meet his end of the bargain after securing an investment.
- Chiefs Football Manager has been sued
- The creditor claims he is owed millions
- The administrator might lose Chiefs shares