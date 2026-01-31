Kaizer Chiefs blow as key players are out of crucial CAF Confederation Cup date with ZESCO United

Kaizer Chiefs are set to host ZESCO United on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup Group D outing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

This will be the fourth pool game for either side, with Team ya Ziko's hope of making the knockout phase hanging in the balance. They have lost all the games so far in the group that is also housing Zamalek and Al Masry, who are second and first respectively.

Amakhosi, who have four points, need a win to stay on course; after a 1-0 win last weekend, they are going for nothing but another victory that will see them go second on the table, depending on the outcome of the match between Zamalek and Al Masry.