Kaizer Chiefs blow as key players are out of crucial CAF Confederation Cup date with ZESCO United
Why ZESCO United game is critical for Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs are set to host ZESCO United on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup Group D outing at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
This will be the fourth pool game for either side, with Team ya Ziko's hope of making the knockout phase hanging in the balance. They have lost all the games so far in the group that is also housing Zamalek and Al Masry, who are second and first respectively.
Amakhosi, who have four points, need a win to stay on course; after a 1-0 win last weekend, they are going for nothing but another victory that will see them go second on the table, depending on the outcome of the match between Zamalek and Al Masry.
- Backpage
Who is available for the forthcoming task?
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed that George Matlou, Thabo Cele, Bradley Cross, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, and goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari are still nursing injuries.
However, Gaston Sirino will provide an option in the creative department for the Glamour Boys alongside Glody Lilepo, who will be playing wide as usual."George came back yesterday to full training, but he hasn’t been with the squad for the last four weeks, which rules him out of tomorrow’s game," he told the media.
“Cele is still out, Cross is still out, Ox [Mthethwa] is out, Reeve [Frosler] went under surgery, he’s gonna be out for quite some time, Fiacre is not back too but within a week, he’ll resume training as he’s now walking on the side.
“Dortley has a long-time injury, but his condition has improved a lot cause there were some complications around November, which have been corrected," Kaze continued.
“We hope that in the next two weeks, he will test if he’s gonna be allowed to start training. We are hopeful he’ll pass that test.
“We’re happy Sirino is back, Lilepo is back. Experience will add more quality," he concluded.
- Backpage
Chiefs star make a bold promise
Meanwhile, Amakhosi midfielder Matlou is convinced the Glamour Boys have what it takes to go all the way in the race for the Premier Soccer League title. However, he has conceded that the main task for now is the game against ZESCO in Durban.
"For now, we’re looking at Sunday’s game, then after we are going to focus on league games because the preparations are for Sunday," he told UKhozi FM.
"Of course, talking about the league standings. We’re on the positive side, we’re in second position, and we want to win the league. Our coaches are telling us to work hard, we’re going to win games, we mustn’t give up.
“We are adjusting to the plan, focusing on the tactics that the coaches are telling us. And so far, things are going well for us and we just stay positive. We work hard to win games," Matlou concluded.
Why Chiefs are the favourites against ZESCO United
The Glamour Boys are in a good run currently, having won all their last three games across all competitions this year, after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break.
They started the year with a 1-0 win in the Premier Soccer League outing against Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.
Amakhosi followed it up with an identical win over ZESCO in Ndola last weekend in the CAF inter-club outing, before beating Marumo Gallants in the PSL on Wednesday by the same margin.
The winning streak will definitely push the players to give their best this weekend.