Kaizer Chiefs beat Golden Arrows to advance to Home of Legends Cup final

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards BayN. NgcoboLamontville Golden Arrows

The Soweto giants claimed a 2-0 victory over Abafana Bes'thende at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to reach the final of this inaugural tournament.

  • The Home of Legends Cup kicked off in Gqeberha
  • Chiefs took on Golden Arrows
  • It ended 2-0 in favour of Chiefs
