Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi to miss Home of Legends Cup after undergoing surgery

BackpageDumisani KoyanaKaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi to miss Home of Legends Cup after undergoing surgeryPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards BayAmakhosi boss will let his assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze run the team as they tackle the friendly cup competition in Eastern Cape. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFriendly tournament to boosts Chiefs' match fitness levelCoach missing due to medical issueAssistants to run the benchFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱