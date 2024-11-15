Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi to miss Home of Legends Cup after undergoing surgery

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayRichards Bay

Amakhosi boss will let his assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze run the team as they tackle the friendly cup competition in Eastern Cape.

  • Friendly tournament to boosts Chiefs' match fitness level
  • Coach missing due to medical issue
  • Assistants to run the bench
