Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

'Kaizer Chiefs are slowly going to their favourite position down the log; Keeping up with Orlando Pirates is not for everyone! The only thing that will work for Amakhosi is to get relegated and come back again in the 2027/2028 season!' - Fans

Amakhosi endured a frustrating evening as they were held to a goalless stalemate by bottom‑placed Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday, December 3. Chiefs controlled large spells of possession and carved out chances but failed to convert, leaving them to settle for a single point in their Premier Soccer League away fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs dominated possession and created openings, but their finishing let them down, with several promising chances wasted and no cutting edge in front of goal. Chippa United, meanwhile, sat deep, absorbed the pressure and relied on rare counter‑attacks to stay in the contest.  

As the game stretched in the closing stages, both sides searched for a late breakthrough, yet Chiefs’ lack of composure in decisive moments proved costly. The match ended 0‑0, leaving Amakhosi frustrated in fifth place, while Chippa remain rooted to the bottom of the table. Here, GOAL takes a look at what fans had to say after the match.

    Stop hyping up Shabalala & Vilakazi

    The problem with Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi is simple; they play in a hurry and end up choosing the wrong options. Let’s stop overhyping them and be honest about their performances. - SMadlangis44093

  • Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Can’t blame the coaches when players miss sitters

    Asanele Velebayi was never meant to be replaced, he was more impactful than Vilakazi. Vilakazi needs to keep his game clean and simple. No need for unnecessary movements and flashy passes. Shabalala is not giving us anything as a team, better loan him out. When we subbed Ngcobo and Velebayi, we stopped combining passes and dictating the game. Also, we can’t be blaming coaches, whilst our players are missing one-on-one chances with the keepers. - TST_dee

  • Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Out of Top 8 is calling

    Chiefs are slowly going down to their favourite position down the log. - Thabo 

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Not everyone can keep up with the Buccaneers

    Sorry Amakhosi, but keeping up with Orlando Pirates is not for everyone. - GhostZoneTV 

  • Justice Figareido, Chippa United & Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs will join Chippa at the bottom

    Soon Chiefs will be fighting relegation with Chippa! - HumbleFan 

  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Velebayi was carrying Amakhosi

    What kind of nonsense is this? Taking out Velebayi, who was carrying the team and leaving Vilakazi who offered us nothing today. A draw against Chippa is an insult to fans, it’s unacceptable! - GlamourBoy 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Maybe relegation will be the solution

    I no longer feel sad when I see results like these. The only thing that will work for this team is to get relegated and come back again in the 2027/2028 season. For now we must let it sink in and accept that Amakhosi is finished. - Sbuddah 

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpage

    Same frustrations every year

    Three points separating us from eighth place. I mean, wow!!! Back to basics, isn't it? This is the Kaizer Chiefs we have to continue dealing with year after year, while serious teams, some small in stature, exceed expectations by finishing higher on the table. I am done! New coach now! - Rivha_Jazzlove 

  • Flavio Da Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Players aren’t clinical in front of goal

    We do have players but the problem is that we aren't clinical in front. We missed so many chances to wrap up the game. - KuNarha_SA 

  • Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Want to be in the national team but can’t beat Chippa

    This is not on, Chiefs! Then, you want your players to be in the national team, while struggling to beat a team that’s fighting for relegation! - LEBO 

