‘Kaizer Chiefs are slowly going to their favourite position down the log; Keeping up with Orlando Pirates is not for everyone! The only thing that will work for Amakhosi is to get relegated and come back again in the 2027/2028 season!’ - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs dominated possession and created openings, but their finishing let them down, with several promising chances wasted and no cutting edge in front of goal. Chippa United, meanwhile, sat deep, absorbed the pressure and relied on rare counter‑attacks to stay in the contest.

As the game stretched in the closing stages, both sides searched for a late breakthrough, yet Chiefs’ lack of composure in decisive moments proved costly. The match ended 0‑0, leaving Amakhosi frustrated in fifth place, while Chippa remain rooted to the bottom of the table. Here, GOAL takes a look at what fans had to say after the match.

