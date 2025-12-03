Kaizer Chiefs left frustrated by bottom‑placed Chippa United as Amakhosi miss chance to move up to PSL third place

Kaizer Chiefs dictated much of the tempo in the opening exchanges, circulating the ball with confidence and pinning Chippa United deep inside their own half. Yet the Eastern Cape side proved stubborn in defence, closing down spaces around the penalty area and denying Amakhosi any clear route to goal. The Chilli Boys were content to absorb the pressure, sitting deep and frustrating Chiefs’ attempts to break them down.

The best chance of the half arrived in the 33rd minute when Asanele Velebayi produced a clever delivery to the far post, finding Flavio Da Silva in space. With only goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi to beat, the striker leaned back and fired over the crossbar, spurning what should have been the breakthrough.

That miss summed up a frustrating first period for Chiefs, who, despite their dominance in possession, were forced to settle for a goalless stalemate as the sides headed into the halftime interval locked at 0‑0.

Early in the second half, Chiefs maintained their dominance, pressing forward with intent and forcing Chippa deeper into their own territory. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo came close to breaking the deadlock with a powerful strike that was brilliantly punched away by Msibi. Chippa, meanwhile, continued to sit back, occasionally springing forward to test Chiefs’ defensive line.

With the game opening up in the latter stages, both sides pushed hard in search of a decisive late winner. Chiefs kept probing, while Chippa looked to exploit rare counter‑attacking opportunities, but neither team could find the breakthrough. The final whistle confirmed a 0-0 stalemate, leaving Amakhosi frustrated in fifth place on the league table, while Chippa’s struggles continued as they remained anchored to the bottom in 16th position.