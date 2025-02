A majority of South Africans believe Amakhosi have no potential to stop Masandawana from getting another win.

On Wednesday night, Mamelodi Sundowns secured their 17th Premier Soccer League win from 19th outings.

They defeated Sekhukhune United 4-2 at the Old Peter Mokhaba Stadium in Polokwane ahead of the Saturday fixture against Kaizer Chiefs.

Some fans feel the Soweto giants will concede four goals just like Babina Noko and Orlando Pirates.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.