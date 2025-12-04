Kaizer Chiefs are not PSL contenders! Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and surprise club picked out as real challengers to the title

After elimination from the CAF Champions League, Pirates' focus is solely now on the domestic trophies.

Although they lead, the Soweto giants are expected to feel pressure from the defending PSL champions, who are second and with three fewer points.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is happy his Pirates top the PSL standings, but he has admitted that maintaining that position is the real challenge.

“I think any coach who is training such a big club, when he comes to such a big club, it’s his target [to stay at the top],” Ouaddou said after Bucs beat Durban City to go top.

“So, of course, it was our target, not only mine, but it’s a collective work. I’m not working alone; it’s the objective. But now, as I said before, it’s a good thing to reach, at this time of the season, that position," the Moroccan added.

“But the most difficult thing is to stay in that position. And to stay in that position, we have to keep working to stay humble because there are a lot of very good sides and very good teams in this PSL. The level is very high."

“And if you are not focused, if you stop working, if you think that you already won the title, it can be very difficult."

“So, I press my players to keep focused, to keep working, because this PSL is a very high level. It’s one of the best in Africa. Let’s say the best in Africa," added the former Morocco international defender and ex-Marumo Gallants coach.