Kaizer Chiefs are not PSL contenders! Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and surprise club picked out as real challengers to the title
Likely PSL contenders named
Orlando Pirates' Premier Soccer League winner Happy Jele has listed teams that have a high probability of winning the 2025/26 season.
The former Pirates defender and captain has said Mamelodi Sundowns and the Sea Robbers are the top contenders. In his list, Sekhukhune United feature as another title challenger, but he has ruled out Chiefs.
After 12 games, Baina Noko are fourth with 22 points.
Are Chiefs out of the PSL race already
"For me, as now, I think there are three teams that contend for the league. Orlando Pirates, Sundowns, and Sekhukhune never take it away because they've been doing well," Jele said during the Pirates Black Friday sale at Orlando Stadium.
"Kaizer Chiefs, they are not inconsistent the way they're playing, but Sekhukhune, they catch the points here and there, and they are a team to disturb. But these two teams are the ones that are competing for the league,” the 38-year-old said.
“Sundowns are playing well at this time, even though they are not consistent, but they can grind out points. Pirates are doing well. We're hoping that this consistent Orlando Pirates can make them win the league,” he added.
Pirates advised on how to beat Sundowns to title
The Buccaneers already have one trophy in their cabinet, the MTN8, after defending the cup early this season. They are on the cusp of winning another domestic trophy, as they are set to face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout.
However, Jele wants them to have a strong mentality to win the PSL title.
“I think it's been a while since Orlando Pirates won a league title. It's very big. I think we were the ones that won the league the last time, and the new generation that is playing now, they are doing well," he added.
"They're capable of taking it this season. It's just mental. It's a marathon, but they need to maintain the consistency and get the silverware for the league.”
Blessing in disguise for Bucs?
After elimination from the CAF Champions League, Pirates' focus is solely now on the domestic trophies.
Although they lead, the Soweto giants are expected to feel pressure from the defending PSL champions, who are second and with three fewer points.
Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is happy his Pirates top the PSL standings, but he has admitted that maintaining that position is the real challenge.
“I think any coach who is training such a big club, when he comes to such a big club, it’s his target [to stay at the top],” Ouaddou said after Bucs beat Durban City to go top.
“So, of course, it was our target, not only mine, but it’s a collective work. I’m not working alone; it’s the objective. But now, as I said before, it’s a good thing to reach, at this time of the season, that position," the Moroccan added.
“But the most difficult thing is to stay in that position. And to stay in that position, we have to keep working to stay humble because there are a lot of very good sides and very good teams in this PSL. The level is very high."
“And if you are not focused, if you stop working, if you think that you already won the title, it can be very difficult."
“So, I press my players to keep focused, to keep working, because this PSL is a very high level. It’s one of the best in Africa. Let’s say the best in Africa," added the former Morocco international defender and ex-Marumo Gallants coach.