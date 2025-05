The Democratic Republic of Congo forward has been linked with the Glamour Boys for a long time owing to his ruthlessness in front of the goal.

Pyramids FC striker Fiston Mayele revealed Kaizer Chiefs made contact, hoping to seal his services in their bid to sharpen the attack.

The Glamour Boys have struggled to get effective strikers to take their chances.

The 30-year-old will be a vital addition if Amakhosi manage to sign him, as the club continues to rebuild.

Have a look at how the fans reacted as sampled by GOAL.