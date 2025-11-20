GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Kaizer Motaung's views on the CAF Confederation Cup challenge they face Al Masry in Egypt.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
‘Kaizer Chiefs are looking for a star in the wrong places! I think we are in the CAF Confederation Cup group of death, they are going to be the whipping boys, Orlando Pirates are doing nothing during these exciting times’ - Fans
Searching for a star in wrong placesLooking for a star in wrong places 😆 - Kenny Skenjo
Chiefs are already outThey know they are out, no away game they are going to win these ones with loud mouths for nothing - Thabiso Jada
Pirates have the weekend offHave legal experts FC commented since the chairman gave them the weekend off - Sbonga Dlamini
Chiefs will prove haters wrongChiefs reached the final in 2021 and all the haters were shocked. Now they still don't give us a chance, but we'll prove them wrong, ask Mokoko! - Musa Magwaza
You're about to witness greatness in the CAF Confed Cup
Is this what's been on your mind every day. You're about to witness greatness in the CAF Confederation Cup clash - Sydney Ndlovu
A wish for Chiefs bvy a Pirates fan
As an Orlando Pirates supporter, I wish them not to concede but to score goals so that when they come home they will have an advantage - Siba Gwala Gwala
Bucs are idling during such a time
Pirates are doing nothing during these exciting times - Mukani Dogson Marivi Jr.
Egyptians can play football, tough for Chiefs
Of course it's an obligation to do your homework about your opponent, especially on a massive stage like this one. The Egyptians can play football and no question about it, it's going to be a very tough game for us - Sitsaba Mda
Chiefs in group of death
Unlike Stellies, I think we are in a group of death - Gilbert Monyepao
Chiefs are no threat to all teams in this group
Group of death how? Kaizer Chiefs is no threat to all these teams in this group, they are going to be the whipping boys of the group - Mzima Mkhohli Dockson