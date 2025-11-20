+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orbit College FC, November 2025Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

‘Kaizer Chiefs are looking for a star in the wrong places! I think we are in the CAF Confederation Cup group of death, they are going to be the whipping boys, Orlando Pirates are doing nothing during these exciting times’ - Fans

Amakhosi are in Egypt for their CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash against Al Masry at Suez Stadium on Sunday. The Soweto giants' sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr acknowledges the tough challenge that awaits them in North Africa as they are chasing their first continental trophy since 2001, when they lifted the CAF Cup Winners' Cup.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to Kaizer Motaung's views on the CAF Confederation Cup challenge they face Al Masry in Egypt.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Searching for a star in wrong places

    Looking for a star in wrong places 😆 - Kenny Skenjo
  • Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Chiefs are already out

    They know they are out, no away game they are going to win these ones with loud mouths for nothing - Thabiso Jada
  • FBL-AFR-PSL-PIRATES-SUNDOWNSAFP

    Pirates have the weekend off

    Have legal experts FC commented since the chairman gave them the weekend off - Sbonga Dlamini
  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala and Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs will prove haters wrong

    Chiefs reached the final in 2021 and all the haters were shocked. Now they still don't give us a chance, but we'll prove them wrong, ask Mokoko! - Musa Magwaza
  • Flavio Silva and Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    You're about to witness greatness in the CAF Confed Cup

    Is this what's been on your mind every day. You're about to witness greatness in the CAF Confederation Cup clash - Sydney Ndlovu

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    A wish for Chiefs bvy a Pirates fan

    As an Orlando Pirates supporter, I wish them not to concede but to score goals so that when they come home they will have an advantage - Siba Gwala Gwala

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Bucs are idling during such a time

    Pirates are doing nothing during these exciting times - Mukani Dogson Marivi Jr.

  • al masrygoal egypt

    Egyptians can play football, tough for Chiefs

    Of course it's an obligation to do your homework about your opponent, especially on a massive stage like this one. The Egyptians can play football and no question about it, it's going to be a very tough game for us - Sitsaba Mda

  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Chiefs in group of death

    Unlike Stellies, I think we are in a group of death - Gilbert Monyepao

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Chiefs are no threat to all teams in this group

    Group of death how? Kaizer Chiefs is no threat to all these teams in this group, they are going to be the whipping boys of the group - Mzima Mkhohli Dockson

