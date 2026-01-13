+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger on Instagram
Khothatso Leballo

‘Kaizer Chiefs are like Manchester United, coach them if you want to ruin your reputation! Even Pitso Mosimane will not do well; Rhulani said if he joins Amakhosi, his father will disown him and also match officials are going to be happy Mokwena will be reintroducing his Referees Allowance Scheme’ - Fans

The former Orlando Pirates coach is in Algeria with MC Alger but continues to be linked with a move to Amakhosi who are currently under co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. This is despite the Soqeto giants stating that they will not be bringing in a new coach now as they trust the men who are leading them.

GOAL takes a look at what the fans were saying about Rhulani Mokwena taking over as Kaizer Chiefs coach.

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, November 2025Backpage

    Leavde Mokwena to flourish in Algeria

    I'm a staunch Chiefs fan but Rhulani should be left where he is to flourish...I know Chiefs is a big brand but I believe it's still early to summon him back home. He should continue stepping on Pitso's footsteps. This is like saying Mbokazi should join Chiefs just after 2 years in USA, no he should go to Europe - Ndabezinhle 'Jiggaman' Ntuli
  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, November 2025Backpage

    Rhulani will be betraying his family by joining Chiefs

    Rhulani once cleared this nonsense of joining Kaizer Chiefs, he said he will NEVER join Kaizer Chiefs as this could be seen as a betrayal to his family.. That his family is Orlando Pirates fans - Size Large Rathakane
  • Premier Soccer League referees Jelly Chavani, Cedrick Muvhali, Abongile Tom and Luxolo BadiGOAL GFX

    Mokwena reintroducing his Referees Allowance Scheme

    Referees are going to be happy he is will be re-introducing his Referees Allowance Scheme - Joseph Moloi

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Leave Rhulani alone

    People must leave Rhulani where he is. He is the one to decide whether to come to Chiefs or not - Lawrence Mafichi

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC AlgerMC Alger

    Mokwena not cut for Chiefs

    He is a good coach, no doubt, but not for Kaizer Chiefs, maybe for Sundowns or Orlando Pirates - S-Zetbeatz Nolangeni

  • FBL-CAF-C1-AHLY-SETIFAFP

    Mokwena didn't do much at Sundows, it was Pitso

    Rhulani didn't have so much work to do at Sundowns🤞 the person who built the strong foundation should be Pitso and I give my credits to him...he worked overnight with Mamelodi Sundowns before their dominance...now we can't give credits to Rhulani nor Cardoso for the teams performance because they didn't have so much work to do - Thulani Masango KaKhumalo

  • Muhsin Ertugral, Cape Town CityBackpage

    Only European coaches cab bring glory to Chiefs

    The only coach that can reclaim the glory is a newcomer coach from Europe it's been the culture they first introduced Ted Dumitru, Mushin Ertugral and Ernst Middendorp and they won trophies a local coach even Pitso cannot do well at Chiefs we've seen Khompela, Ntseki And Zwane failing - Carl Lekwadi

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrateBackpagepix

    Chiefs trying to create some happiness

    They want to create some happiness by getting either a player or coach be it at Pirates or Sundowns, they can't create their own thing - Toto Ntjebe

  • Rhulani Mokwena, MC Alger, November 2025MC Alger

    Mokwena's father will dsown him when he coaches Chiefs

    That will happen cause he said it if he joins Chiefs at any point his father will disown him there's no possiblity of him coaching Chiefs - Mpho Vincent

  • Burnley v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chiefs are like Man United

    Chiefs are like Manchester United, come coach it if you want to ruin your reputation - Collen Sikhakhane

