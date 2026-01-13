GOAL takes a look at what the fans were saying about Rhulani Mokwena taking over as Kaizer Chiefs coach.
‘Kaizer Chiefs are like Manchester United, coach them if you want to ruin your reputation! Even Pitso Mosimane will not do well; Rhulani said if he joins Amakhosi, his father will disown him and also match officials are going to be happy Mokwena will be reintroducing his Referees Allowance Scheme’ - Fans
- Backpage
Leavde Mokwena to flourish in AlgeriaI'm a staunch Chiefs fan but Rhulani should be left where he is to flourish...I know Chiefs is a big brand but I believe it's still early to summon him back home. He should continue stepping on Pitso's footsteps. This is like saying Mbokazi should join Chiefs just after 2 years in USA, no he should go to Europe - Ndabezinhle 'Jiggaman' Ntuli
- Backpage
Rhulani will be betraying his family by joining Chiefs
Rhulani once cleared this nonsense of joining Kaizer Chiefs, he said he will NEVER join Kaizer Chiefs as this could be seen as a betrayal to his family.. That his family is Orlando Pirates fans - Size Large Rathakane
- GOAL GFX
Mokwena reintroducing his Referees Allowance Scheme
Referees are going to be happy he is will be re-introducing his Referees Allowance Scheme - Joseph Moloi
- Backpage
Leave Rhulani alone
People must leave Rhulani where he is. He is the one to decide whether to come to Chiefs or not - Lawrence Mafichi
- MC Alger
Mokwena not cut for Chiefs
He is a good coach, no doubt, but not for Kaizer Chiefs, maybe for Sundowns or Orlando Pirates - S-Zetbeatz Nolangeni
- AFP
Mokwena didn't do much at Sundows, it was Pitso
Rhulani didn't have so much work to do at Sundowns🤞 the person who built the strong foundation should be Pitso and I give my credits to him...he worked overnight with Mamelodi Sundowns before their dominance...now we can't give credits to Rhulani nor Cardoso for the teams performance because they didn't have so much work to do - Thulani Masango KaKhumalo
- Backpage
Only European coaches cab bring glory to Chiefs
The only coach that can reclaim the glory is a newcomer coach from Europe it's been the culture they first introduced Ted Dumitru, Mushin Ertugral and Ernst Middendorp and they won trophies a local coach even Pitso cannot do well at Chiefs we've seen Khompela, Ntseki And Zwane failing - Carl Lekwadi
- Backpagepix
Chiefs trying to create some happiness
They want to create some happiness by getting either a player or coach be it at Pirates or Sundowns, they can't create their own thing - Toto Ntjebe
- MC Alger
Mokwena's father will dsown him when he coaches Chiefs
That will happen cause he said it if he joins Chiefs at any point his father will disown him there's no possiblity of him coaching Chiefs - Mpho Vincent
- Getty Images Sport
Chiefs are like Man United
Chiefs are like Manchester United, come coach it if you want to ruin your reputation - Collen Sikhakhane