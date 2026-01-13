‘Kaizer Chiefs are like Manchester United, coach them if you want to ruin your reputation! Even Pitso Mosimane will not do well; Rhulani said if he joins Amakhosi, his father will disown him and also match officials are going to be happy Mokwena will be reintroducing his Referees Allowance Scheme’ - Fans

The former Orlando Pirates coach is in Algeria with MC Alger but continues to be linked with a move to Amakhosi who are currently under co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. This is despite the Soqeto giants stating that they will not be bringing in a new coach now as they trust the men who are leading them.