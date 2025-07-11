'Kaizer Chiefs are going to win PSL title, but what is the difference between Amakhosi, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns? Nasreddine Nabi is teaching this team to lose every game' – Fans

Amakhosi fell early in the first half and were unable to recover as the dominant Dutch side obliterated them.

Kaizer Chiefs have registered back-to-back losses in the pre-season after another defeat to FC Utrecht on Friday.

After a 2-1 loss to Vitesse, Amakhosi were helpless against Utrecht, who managed to get a 4-0 victory.

Although it is still a pre-season engagement, Chiefs were badly exposed by the UEFA Europa League side, who were dominant in both the first and the second halves.

After helplessly going down to Utrecht, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted in the wake of the embarrassing outcome for Amakhosi.