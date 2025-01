The Soweto giants lost for the second time in 2025 when they fell down to Abafana Bes'thende in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs were edged 1-0 by Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

After beating Stellenbosch 2-1 last Wedbesday, the Soweto giants failed to build on that momentum but they lost what was their second game of this year.

Naturally, Sunday's result attracted much talk from fans and GOAL takes a look at what they were discussing.