'Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates Nedbank Cup tickets sold even before going on sale! When, how, where? This is an accident waiting to happen, I hope they have enough security to make sure everyone is safe' - Fans

The two old rivals are set for another classic cup final clash this weekend but fans fear ticketing chaos could ruin the occasion for everybody.

Kaizer Chiefs will play Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, May 10.

The Sea Robbers have won their last five matches against their old rivals across all competitions but in a once off final form can often go out the window.

Just days before the game, there has been controversy regarding the tickets, where about 10,000 tickets were oversold for the stadium's capacity and fans will be refunded.

Article continues below

The organisers claim it was the overwhelming demand for seats that saw the ticketing system crash and then allocate more tickets than the venue can accommodate.

However, fans are extremely unhappy with what has happened and fear that the confusion could lead to problems at the stadium on game day.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.