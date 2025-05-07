Nedbank Cup final match tickets disaster! Over 10,000 fans to be refunded after system allows purchases beyond the stadium capacity amid overwhelming demand to watch Kaizer Chiefs versus Orlando Pirates
Supporters have been jostling to gain entry and watch the two traditional giants in action at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- There has been chaotic ticket sales for Nedbank Cup final
- First, the ticketing system crashed
- Then it oversold beyond stadium capacity