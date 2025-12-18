Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe weighs in on Bafana Bafana's chances in 'a very tough group' and AFCON title

The 56-year-old has further opined on what awaits Bafana Bafana in Group B that has the seven-time champions alongside COSAFA duo Angola and Zimbabwe.

“Tough, a very tough group. I think for us, we look at it and think, do we have the quality? Yes, we have the quality. Can we compete? Yes, we can compete,” the 56-year-old added.

“We know Egypt, but they are not the same team anymore. They pose a different challenge, but I think we have the players who can actually stand up to them and can compete at that level.

“Yes, for the tournament games, you need depth because there are injuries and challenges that we’re going to face, but I believe that with the team that Hugo Broos has built, we should believe in them," Radebe further continued.

“Along with Helman [Mkhalele] and the entire technical team, coach Broos has built a good team. It’s not the team that’s just been assembled now, but this is a team that has been growing and developing all these years to reach this level.

“Once you reach this level, expectations get a bit higher, but the consistency must be seen as well. And I believe that we will do well to possibly win it," he concluded.