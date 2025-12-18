Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe weighs in on Bafana Bafana's chances in 'a very tough group' and AFCON title
Why are South Africa coming into the match as favourites?
After winning bronze in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), held in Ivory Coast, Bafana Bafana carried their form to the 2025 qualifiers.
They ended top of their group without tasting defeat, which set the pace and gave the players the psychological boost they needed ahead of the biennial competition in Morocco.
The tournament will start on Sunday, December 21, and run to January 18, where Bafana Bafana, who left Mzansi on Wednesday night, have been placed alongside Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe.
Bafana Bafana have given the fans confidence
South Africa, Leeds United, and Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe has explained how Hugo Broos' men have given the fans hope of delivering in Morocco.
“I think the way the team has been performing, being stable and with the consistency they’ve shown in doing well, plus given that the group of players that we have who have been together for a while now, for me that’s a winning team,” Radebe opened up to the media.
"I think it brings hope and confidence to the fans that there’s a possibility [to win the AFCON title]. I mean, after the Ivory Coast [where Bafana Bafana won bronze], that raised our hopes and we now expect them to do even better, even [to the extent of] winning it.
Bafana Bafana have the players to get them past tough Group B
The 56-year-old has further opined on what awaits Bafana Bafana in Group B that has the seven-time champions alongside COSAFA duo Angola and Zimbabwe.
“Tough, a very tough group. I think for us, we look at it and think, do we have the quality? Yes, we have the quality. Can we compete? Yes, we can compete,” the 56-year-old added.
“We know Egypt, but they are not the same team anymore. They pose a different challenge, but I think we have the players who can actually stand up to them and can compete at that level.
“Yes, for the tournament games, you need depth because there are injuries and challenges that we’re going to face, but I believe that with the team that Hugo Broos has built, we should believe in them," Radebe further continued.
“Along with Helman [Mkhalele] and the entire technical team, coach Broos has built a good team. It’s not the team that’s just been assembled now, but this is a team that has been growing and developing all these years to reach this level.
“Once you reach this level, expectations get a bit higher, but the consistency must be seen as well. And I believe that we will do well to possibly win it," he concluded.
Broos hopeful of a good start
Coach Broos is anticipating a good start on Monday against Angola, but he concedes it will not be an easy outing owing to the recent rise of their opponents.
“You know, I saw Angola playing in the [2026 FIFA World Cup] qualifiers. They played at home and lost the game 1-0 [against Libya on September 4, 2025]. If they played that game 10 times, they would win it nine times. So, they are a good team, and you can be sure about that,” Broos told the media.
“They have some good players and are very tactical. Now, with the new coach, he is always giving something extra, and the players always want to prove themselves. So, that means we will have a tough opponent next week on Monday.
“But on the other side, I believe in my team. I also believe in what my team has already done in the past. We have beaten better opponents than that [Angola]. So, that means we don’t have to be afraid and should be confident in ourselves, but they will not give us presents because we will have to play at our highest level, and winning against them is enough. We don’t have to think about 2-0 or 3-0, but any win will be a better result for us," he concluded.