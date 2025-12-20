Kaizer Chiefs allegedly 'have no character!' Despite having a talented lot 'it doesn't mean Amakhosi are conquerors'

Kaizer Chiefs made 11 signings this season, anticipating to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Co. for domestic glory.

Having qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup by virtue of winning the Nedbank Cup, the Glamour Boys had to have a stronger squad as well to ensure they had what it takes to make a statement on the continent as well.

To some extent, the players Amakhosi signed - Ethan Chislett (Port Vale), Nkanyiso Shinga (FC Alverca), Flavio Silva (Persebaya Surabaya), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Siphesihle Ndlovu (SuperSport United), Asanele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs), Etiosa Ighodaro (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs), Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khanyisa Mayo, and (loan CR Belouizdad) - have done quite well although Chislett and Shinga haven't made their debut.

In the Premier Soccer League, Chiefs are on 24 points from the 13 games that they have played, four behind Orlando Pirates, who have played a game less.

Despite making the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, the Soweto giants are placed third in Group D, having lost 2-1 away to Al Masry before a 1-1 draw at home.

They will get another chance to battle for silverware in January when they start their Nedbank Cup defence.