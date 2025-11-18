Kaizer Chiefs all the way to CAF Confederation Cup final! Amakhosi rivals warned about Glamour Boys who possess 'element of surprise'
Tipped for success
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs is confident that Amakhosi will go all the way to the CAF Confederation Cup final this season.
To reach the competition's group stage, the Glamour Boys navigated past Kabuscorp of Angola in the first preliminary round before eliminating DR Congo's AS Simba in the second preliminary round.
According to the Cape Town-based former defender, Chiefs' element of surprise is set to give them an edge against their continental rivals.
Isaacs also believes that Mamelodi Sundowns, who are in the Champions League, and Stellenbosch, who are in the Confederation Cup, will advance further in their continental campaigns.
Chiefs to surprise rivals
"Yet in South Africa, everybody knows Chiefs. You understand? So the element of surprise is there, and I foresaw them going to the finals or even winning the tournament so far," Isaacs told Soccer Laduma.
"Because locally there is a lot of pressure and negativity, blah blah. But these guys don't know Ashley Du Preez; they don't know whatever. Yes, there are videos and things like that, but even the players are free to go there because they are playing against people they don't know. I foresee them going far as well," he added.
"In fact, all the SA teams that are playing in Africa, I think they will go very far. It's just unfortunate with Orlando Pirates now, as well, you know, because I think they are the team who are in form in South Africa."
Team effort
However, to make progress to the Confederation Cup ultimate stage, Amakhosi must employ team effort, and their mentality must also be perfect.
"My brother, it's a whole team effort. Even strikers need to defend. Even defenders need to score goals. They have to be 100% in every aspect of the game. Defending and attacking," Isaacs explained.
"You find that the game is very, very tough, and there is a corner kick or a set piece, and the defender goes up, and he scores," he added.
"I can't really say who must do what and who is going to win or whatsoever. It's the mentality that needs to be 100%, which I think they will have the mentality and be arrogant when they go there and believe, you know. The sky is the limit."
Are Chiefs ready?
According to their defender Inacio Miguel, the Soweto giants are ready to show Africa that they are indeed a force to reckon with.
“We are Kaizer Chiefs, and we will prove we’re also a big team,” said Miguel.
“We must prove to ourselves we’re capable of competing against the best teams in Africa because we are one of the biggest teams in Africa. We need to work hard and represent Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa well.”
In the group stages, all the games are important, but we are aware that getting a good result at home is easier than doing it away,” he said.
“We have to understand it’s more important to play to avoid a defeat than to try to win the game, because you may end up losing when you play away games. When we travel, we must come back with a point at least.”
“We played against two difficult teams in the preliminary round, and that prepared us well for the group stages. Angola and the DRC are tough countries to go to and perform in, given the environment there.”
However, Chiefs must be aware of who are also fighting for this season's Confederation Cup glory. Apart from Zamalek and USM Alger, who are also former Confederation Cup champions, Wydad Casablanca, the Moroccan and African heavyweights, are also in contention.