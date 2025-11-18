Kaizer Chiefs all the way to CAF Confederation Cup final! Amakhosi rivals warned about Glamour Boys who possess 'element of surprise'

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs is confident that Amakhosi will go all the way to the CAF Confederation Cup final this season.

To reach the competition's group stage, the Glamour Boys navigated past Kabuscorp of Angola in the first preliminary round before eliminating DR Congo's AS Simba in the second preliminary round.

According to the Cape Town-based former defender, Chiefs' element of surprise is set to give them an edge against their continental rivals.

Isaacs also believes that Mamelodi Sundowns, who are in the Champions League, and Stellenbosch, who are in the Confederation Cup, will advance further in their continental campaigns.