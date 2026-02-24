Goal.com
Ibrahim Jabaar, Stellenbosch, Flavio Da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Stellenbosch FC: 'Amakhosi did not train; they were focusing on Orlando Pirates; You cannot coach with plumbers, goodbye top three, Mduduzi Shabalala should join his friend Samkelo Zwane at Siwelele FC' - Fans

After heartbreaking results in the CAF Confederation Cup and in the Nedbank Cup campaigns, Amakhosi's focus was turned to the Premier Soccer League. Following a 10-day rest, the Glamour Boys could not manage to collect even a single point. For Gavin Hunt, the pressure is expected to ease after masterminding Stellies' back-to-back wins against his former side.

Kaizer Chiefs fell to a 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch in a Premier Soccer League match held at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side took the lead when Flavio da Silva, with an assist from Glody Lilepo, scored in the 36th minute. However, the Maroons pegged Chiefs back when Langelihle Phili found the back of the net in the 51st minute.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Maroons took the lead late in the second half when Devin Titus scored in the 87th minute. This is a third straight win for Stellenbosch against Chiefs, as they had eliminated the Soweto giants from the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Despite the loss, Amakhosi remain in fourth place with 30 points, as they failed to beat struggling Stellenbosch and close in on Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race. Stellies are now 11th with 19 points.

After the Chiefs' loss, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted as the Glamour Boys took the lead but allowed the Maroons to fight back and eventually win the game.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs focused on Pirates and failed to train

    They were focusing on Pirates the whole week and forgot to train for Stellies - Music is Life!!!

  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    How will we face Pirates?

    Can't defend for our lives. How are we going to face Pirates in this state??? - Dumba Kay

  • Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage

    Will the Motaungs listen?

    We must lose until the management takes us seriously. You can't coach with plumbers - #Samkete Hlubi

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, December 2025Backpage

    We have had enough!

    De Jong needs to decide if he waThe players are capable, the coaching is terrible, and the fans have had enough of this nonsense… We want to be happy also because our team is winning, not just because others are losing - Isfundiswants to be a defender or a striker because Wow! - Midolands Dapper Lacoste 

  • Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs are cursed

    Goodbye, top. 3. We are cursed - Dashin Avhasei Maphupha

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Shabalala, Sirino must leave

    Mduduzi Shabalala must go join his friend Samkelo Zwane at Siwelele at the end of the season. Sirino must leave at the end of the season. Cele must continue staying on the grandstands. Mako must go as well.

    Mdu has been given enough time guys - Thatowhatsi

  • Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Serious coaching problem

    The team has a serious coaching problem. A decision must be taken now; otherwise, we are going nowhere. We can bench players all the time in anticipation of the next game. We threw two simple games against Stellenbosch in succession -Tim M

