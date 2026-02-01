Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 ZESCO United: 'Once Glody Lilepo scores, no other Glamour Boys player will! We want to beat teams with 1-nil scoreline until Sipho Mbule scores for Orlando Pirates; I was angry Lebohang Maboe almost scored' - Fans

After they started the group stage campaign with a loss, Amakhosi managed back-to-back victories, massively boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stage. The Glamour Boys completed a double over their continental rivals from Zambia after their last victory in Ndola. For Zega Mambo, the struggle continues as they remain winless, pointless and rooted at the bottom of the group.

Kaizer Chiefs collected six points from ZESCO United after a CAF Confederation Cup group stage match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys recorded a 1-0 victory in their first meeting on January 25 and completed the double following a victory of a similar scoreline at home.

Amakhosi broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Glody Lilepo struck past ZESCO United goalkeeper, Levis Opiyo. 

After a miscommunication in the defence, the former AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia goalkeeper was exposed and had little chance of saving his team from going down.

The former Zambian Premier League champions were unable to find a goal that would have at least denied Chiefs a win. The loss left them rooted at the bottom as Amakhosi moved to second place, but Group D's landscape might change as Zamalek and Al Masry are expected to meet later at night.

After the match, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted following Chiefs' win.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Etiosa Ighodaro, Glody Lilepo, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Once Lilepo scores…..

    Someone said once Lilepo scores a goal, no other Chiefs player can score - Olwe Thu

    • Advertisement
  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    1-0 until Mbule scores

    We wanna beat those teams with this 1-nil scoreline… until Mbule scores just one goal for Pirates - Starbouy Neo

  • ZESCO United, January 2026ZESCO United

    How?

    I have a ask? How do you struggle to score at least 2 goals against a team that travelled by bus from Zambia to Durban and arrived on match day? - Kenneth Rraago Setso

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpage

    Keep the tradition

    I was angry Maboe almost scored. We must keep the tradition: 1 goal, 3 points, clean sheet!! Chiefs will kill me with this happiness shem - Drover Thato Kekana

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, September 2025Backpage

    Reminder of Baxter era

    This Chiefs reminds me of one of Baxter's that won the league; they didn't play fancy and score many goals but scored one and had a fantastic defense - Yanga Mhlontlo

  • Khanyisa Mayo, ZESCO United vs Kaizer Chiefs, January 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Warning to Chiefs

    We can't keep riding our luck on these solitary goal wins... eventually it will run out. We must learn to be sharp in the last third and make better decisions in order to create more goal-scoring opportunities - The Musician

0