Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 ZESCO United: 'Once Glody Lilepo scores, no other Glamour Boys player will! We want to beat teams with 1-nil scoreline until Sipho Mbule scores for Orlando Pirates; I was angry Lebohang Maboe almost scored' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs collected six points from ZESCO United after a CAF Confederation Cup group stage match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys recorded a 1-0 victory in their first meeting on January 25 and completed the double following a victory of a similar scoreline at home.

Amakhosi broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Glody Lilepo struck past ZESCO United goalkeeper, Levis Opiyo.

After a miscommunication in the defence, the former AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia goalkeeper was exposed and had little chance of saving his team from going down.

The former Zambian Premier League champions were unable to find a goal that would have at least denied Chiefs a win. The loss left them rooted at the bottom as Amakhosi moved to second place, but Group D's landscape might change as Zamalek and Al Masry are expected to meet later at night.

After the match, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted following Chiefs' win.