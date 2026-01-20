+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Aden McCarthy, Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs January 2025
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Golden Arrows: 'Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are shaking; Amakhosi should add Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali and extend coach Khalil Ben Youssef's contract' - Fans

After dropping four points from a possible six before the Premier Soccer League went on a break, Amakhosi have resumed the campaign with a win. Although they were wasteful, especially in the first half, the win and a clean sheet are good enough to set a positive tone ahead of more crucial games coming up. Abafana Bes'thende will head home more worried as their winless run in the league extends to four games in a row.

Kaizer Chiefs closed in on Orlando Pirates after a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League encounter on Tuesday at the FNB Stadium.

Only two points are separating the Soweto giants, although Bucs have played two fewer games. Following the win, Amakhosi are third with 27 points from 14 games, and Arrows are 10th with 16 points from 15 games. 

Meanwhile, Chiefs were dominant in the opening minutes of the game and pressed Arrows, who found it hard to deal with the unrelenting home side.

The Soweto giants deservedly broke the deadlock in the 39th minute; Aden McCarthy struck with a header after he connected well with a set piece delivered. Amakhosi celebrated as their attacking efforts were finally rewarded with a goal just before the half-time break.

The Glamour Boys survived when Arrows were denied by the woodwork in the 71st minute. Siyanda Ndlovu precisely took a right-footed shot from the centre of the box that looked to be destined to find the back of the net, but hit the woodwork and Chiefs held on to secure a narrow win over Arrows.

After the match, fans expressed their feelings as Amakhosi started the year 2026 on a winning note.

  Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025

    Downs, Bucs shaking

    Pirates and Sundowns are shaking at the top - SkutuphenduCandle

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 51-EGY-NIGAFP

    Bring Nwabali to Chiefs

    Let's add Stanley Nwabali to the squad. If Petersen gets injured, we're in deep trouble - Lexi

  Luke Baartman, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025

    Who I want to see play

    Next time I wanna see Baartman, Mabaso, Vilakazi and Velebayi on the field of play. They will surely cause havoc upfront - Thatowhatsi

  Inacio Miguel, Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs need a better defender than Miguel

    Great start to the new year. 3 important points. We just have to improve on holding on to the ball and making accurate passes. Also, we need a better defender than Miguel. He is going to cost us big time if he keeps playing; I hope the coaches see this - Vusumuzi_Ngwenya

  Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025

    Extend Khalil's contract

    Give Lord Khalil a 5-year contract. What a performance, absolute domination – Ntuthuko N

  Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025

    Beat big mouth Manqoba

    I don't care how we win against Manqoba; it can be an own goal or an offside goal. As long as we beat that big mouth Manqoba, I'm happy - Mshengu

