Kaizer Chiefs closed in on Orlando Pirates after a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League encounter on Tuesday at the FNB Stadium.

Only two points are separating the Soweto giants, although Bucs have played two fewer games. Following the win, Amakhosi are third with 27 points from 14 games, and Arrows are 10th with 16 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Chiefs were dominant in the opening minutes of the game and pressed Arrows, who found it hard to deal with the unrelenting home side.

The Soweto giants deservedly broke the deadlock in the 39th minute; Aden McCarthy struck with a header after he connected well with a set piece delivered. Amakhosi celebrated as their attacking efforts were finally rewarded with a goal just before the half-time break.

The Glamour Boys survived when Arrows were denied by the woodwork in the 71st minute. Siyanda Ndlovu precisely took a right-footed shot from the centre of the box that looked to be destined to find the back of the net, but hit the woodwork and Chiefs held on to secure a narrow win over Arrows.

After the match, fans expressed their feelings as Amakhosi started the year 2026 on a winning note.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱