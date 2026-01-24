Kai Rooney makes first competitive Old Trafford appearance for Man Utd youth side as 'incognito' dad Wayne watches from the stands

They were made to work hard to progress, however, as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in normal time before United broke the deadlock shortly before the break in extra time after James Overy's ball into the box was inadvertently turned into the Derby net by Rams defender Luca Crolla. And United were two goals to the good two minutes later as Chido Obi doubled the home side's advantage.

Max Nessling halved the deficit with seven minutes to play to set up a tense finish, but United held out to secure their spot in the next round of the competition. Interim first-team head coach Michael Carrick was in attendance, and said before the game: "My message of support is I'm going along and I'm excited and going to watch. I was lucky enough to play in it, and win it, when I was young at West Ham.

"It is such an important competition, especially for this club, and the youngsters, at Old Trafford, under the floodlights, will be feeling what it means and feeling a little bit of expectation. It's a fantastic opportunity for the young boys to go and take the next step.

"We're all fully behind them. It'll be a tough game but I'm looking forward to going along and watching."