Juventus team bus pelted with rocks before Napoli clash

Spalletti is still not satisfied with the performance of his players, even after guiding the club to their first Champions League win of this season against Bodo/Glimt. After the European clash, the coach had said: "It would have been a shame to let it go in the second half. We struggled in every sense of the word because the team doesn't take responsibility, lacks courage, and takes a bit of heat from what's being said. It'll be hard on them; here too, there were attitude issues that hung in the balance. We need to grow and take a mental step. We need to find solutions, because the team has a bit of horsepower in its engine.

"It was crucial to have the appearance of a team that plays openly, even if it struggles at times. They have great speed in tight spaces on this pitch, but in the first half we did our part, failing to capitalise on certain situations. It's an important victory that the players deserved. We dedicate it to ourselves and to those who came all the way here to see us."