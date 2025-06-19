Juventus eye Spurs wonderkid Mikey Moore! Serie A giants consider approach to sign 17-year-old Europa League winner as Old Lady look for injection of youth
Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore this summer, on the back of his spectacular breakthrough season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mikey Moore attracts interest from Juventus
- Bianconeri also interested in Monaco's Ben Seghir
- Tottenham unlikely to let Moore leave this summer