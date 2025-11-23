Just how big are Mamelodi Sundowns? Teams warned against Masandawana ahead of anticipated clash against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger 'It’s about 50 % Brazilian and 50 % European'
- Backpage
Are Sundowns the best-assembled team in Africa?
Saint-Eloi Lupopo’s assistant coach, Yassine Salmi, has made a bold comparison between Sundowns and clubs in Europe.
After his side was thrashed at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, Salmi said that the Tshwane giants are a special team.
- Backpage
Mokwena's MC Alger and other teams warned
“Yeah, like I said, Sundowns is a special club, you know. I’m from Belgium; I see a lot of clubs and meet a lot of things there. I don’t see a difference between Sundowns and clubs in Europe,” Salmi told reporters.
“So what can I say about Sundowns? Sundowns is very difficult to play against. It’s about 50 % Brazilian and 50 % European. If all the clubs come to play against Sundowns, they have to pay attention to this because it’s a big club."
- Backpage
Profile of players at Sundowns
Sundowns are known to be meticulous in the transfer market and in most cases, have been able to sign top-class players both from within the continent and outside.
In the previous season, Lucas Ribeiro was one of the outstanding stars for Downs before his controversial exit.
Nuno Santos and, to some extent, Miguel Reisinho are shining for Masandawana, and both were signed late in the last transfer window. Santos was the hero of the day for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights after scoring a brace against Lupopo.
Although some players have carried Sundowns more than others, head coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed his love for teamwork instead of building a team against one particular player.
- Backpage
'Sundowns depend on quality'
“I don’t like to individualise performances too much – I think we have players who could rise and not replace [Ribeiro]. We don’t expect anyone to replace anyone but bring quality [to the squad]; we depend on quality, as coaches,” Cardoso said.
“When we have quality, it’s easier; when you don’t have it, it’s harder. Unfortunately, this season we had difficult times, not due to a lack of players but because they got injured; we’re dealing with a season with traumatic injuries.
"But it’s good there are players lifting their level so that we can be at the height of the demand because the demand is very, very high; expectations are always very high, but what is important is that the locker room understands that games are played from the first to the last minute with the focus in the right direction," he added.
- MC Alger
Mokwena challenge awaits Downs
After beating Lupopo, Sundowns' next challenge is an away game against Mokwena's MC Alger.
The Algerian side suffered a group-opening defeat against Sudan's giants, Al Hoilal. That means they will try their best to avoid another defeat when Sundowns visit on November 28.
A loss will complicate their chances of reaching the knockout stage, and that will represent a blow to Mokwena in his debut season with the Algerian league winners.
For Sundowns, the mission is simple: go and collect more points that will consolidate their position at the top.