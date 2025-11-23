Just how big are Mamelodi Sundowns? Teams warned against Masandawana ahead of anticipated clash against Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger 'It’s about 50 % Brazilian and 50 % European'

Sundowns are known to be meticulous in the transfer market and in most cases, have been able to sign top-class players both from within the continent and outside.

In the previous season, Lucas Ribeiro was one of the outstanding stars for Downs before his controversial exit.

Nuno Santos and, to some extent, Miguel Reisinho are shining for Masandawana, and both were signed late in the last transfer window. Santos was the hero of the day for the Premier Soccer League heavyweights after scoring a brace against Lupopo.

Although some players have carried Sundowns more than others, head coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed his love for teamwork instead of building a team against one particular player.