Jurgen Klopp's tantrum a result of his own 'dumb' decision: Liverpool manager should have rested all of his key men ahead of Manchester United clash

The Reds have an undeniably hectic schedule, but a foolish team selection against Sparta Prague contributed to Sunday's loss at Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp was visibly stunned as he stood on the touchline at a raucous Old Trafford. His Liverpool side had lost a game that they should have won - twice: first in normal time; and then again in extra time.

It was an utterly avoidable defeat against a struggling side. After a sluggish start that Manchester United exploited, Liverpool had recovered wonderfully well to turn their FA Cup quarter-final tie on its head with two quick goals before the break.

They had numerous chances to kill the game during a second half that they dominated until Antony's 87th-minute equaliser. From that moment on, Liverpool looked exhausted - unsurprisingly. Competing on four fronts was always going to take its toll on an injury-hit squad - which is why Klopp got annoyed when asked during a post-match interview why his side had lacked "intensity" in extra time. Klopp felt the answer was obvious: too many matches.

"Bit of a dumb question, I have to say... We have played I don't know how many games recently. I don't know how many games United exactly have played. That's sport," he said before taking another unnecessary and undignified shot at his interviewer. "Really disappointed about that question but you obviously thought it was good."

When the journalist asked a follow-up about "too many games", Klopp decided he'd had enough and stormed off in a huff. "You're obviously not in great shape," he sniped, "and I have no nerves for you."