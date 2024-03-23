'Legend' - Touching moment Jurgen Klopp meets Sven-Goran Eriksson for first time as terminally-ill ex-England boss takes charge of Liverpool Legends
Jurgen Klopp embraced Sven-Goran Eriksson after meeting him for the first time, with the ex-England boss taking charge of Liverpool Legends.
- Eriksson to fulfil dream of managing Liverpool
- Met Klopp before heading to the Anfield dugout
- Will manage Liverpool Legends against Ajax Legends