Jurgen Klopp explains secret to Liverpool's stunning season as Reds prepare for mouthwatering FA Cup clash with Man Utd

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeJurgen Klopp explains secret to Liverpool's stunning season as Reds prepare for mouthwatering FA Cup clash with Man UtdJuergen KloppLiverpoolManchester United vs LiverpoolManchester UnitedFA CupJurgen Klopp revealed the secret behind Liverpool's success this season as they remain in the race to win a quadruple.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp revealed secret behind Liverpool's successTied on points with league leaders ArsenalLiverpool face Man Utd in the FA Cup quarter-final