Jurgen Klopp's nightmare ending is edging closer: Winners and losers as Liverpool's wastefulness - and Kobbie Mainoo's magnificence - costs the Reds the Premier League lead after thrilling Man Utd draw

The Reds are reeling after throwing away two points in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford that highlighted issues at both ends of the field

For the second time in a month, Jurgen Klopp left Old Trafford wondering how on earth his Liverpool side had failed to beat Manchester United. Sunday's 2-2 draw was even more inexplicable, costly and painful than the FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the same ground. Liverpool played United off the pitch during the first half, taking 15 shots on goal and restricting their hopelessly outclassed opponents to none, and yet they only had one goal to show for their staggering superiority.

Almost inevitably, the Reds were once again punished for failing to put Erik ten Hag and his team out of their misery, with Jarell Quansah gifting Bruno Fernandes an equaliser before Kobbie Mainoo rather incredibly put United ahead with a sublime strike of his own.

Liverpool did, at least, salvage a point - which moves them level with new Premier League leaders Arsenal at the summit of the standings - and it may yet prove crucial in a ridiculously tight title race. The feeling now is now, though, that failing to beat this dire United side both home and away will come back to haunt to the Merseysiders at the end of the season.

GOAL runs through all of the winners and losers from a dramatic day at Old Trafford...