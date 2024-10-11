Jurgen-KloppGetty Images
Richard Mills

'It's sh*t' - Jurgen Klopp's former player 'in shock' at ex-Liverpool boss accepting Red Bull role

J. KloppRB LeipzigBorussia DortmundLiverpoolPremier LeagueBundesliga

A former Borussia Dortmund player says it is "sh*t" that his old coach Jurgen Klopp has accepted Red Bull's job offer.

  • Klopp leaves Liverpool in 2024
  • Ex-Dortmund boss joins Red Bull
  • Former player slams manager's decision
