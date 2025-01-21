Junior Khanye's backed Al Ahly to win the Caf Champions League and got Mzansi fans talking: 'Even if Pirates are dancing in the rain he will say they are making dust' - Fan Vote
We put the big talking point of the day to our fan base and let them have their say on the pundit's comments on the Egyptian giants winning again.
- Former Chiefs star predicted CCL outcome
- Backed Al Ahly & not South African clubs
- Fans vote & discuss his comments