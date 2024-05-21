Jude Bellingham tells Real Madrid team-mate Toni Kroos 'one year was not enough' as England international pens emotional tribute following retirement announcement
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has penned an emotional tribute to Toni Kroos after his Real Madrid team-mate announced he'll retire after Euro 2024.
- Kroos to hang up his boots after Euro 2024
- Midfielder has enjoyed trophy-laden career
- Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid team-mate