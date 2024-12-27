Shearer is a what?! Jude Bellingham appears to join in with Sunderland fans’ X-rated chant about Newcastle legend as he cheers on brother Jobe

Sky/GOALRichie MillsShearer is a what?! Jude Bellingham appears to join in with Sunderland fans’ X-rated chant about Newcastle legend as he cheers on brother JobeJ. BellinghamSunderlandJ. BellinghamChampionshipBlackburn vs SunderlandReal MadridLaLigaNewcastlePremier LeagueEnglandBlackburnJude Bellingham appeared to sing along to a rude chant about Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer as he watched brother Jobe play for Sunderland.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJude watches Jobe play for SunderlandSunderland fans sing x-rated chant about ShearerReal Madrid man appears to join in Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱