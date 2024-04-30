Why Jude Bellingham was subbed during Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Bayern Munich as Carlo Ancelotti provides update
Carlo Ancelotti has shared the reason Jude Bellingham couldn't complete Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich.
- Bellingham played 75 minutes against Bayern
- Real Madrid drew 2-2 in Germany
- Vinicius equaliser came after star midfielder went off