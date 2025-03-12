Jude Bellingham salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's wages playing for Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham has been quite the transfer for Real Madrid, having arrived in Spain back in 2023 after spending three seasons with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Ever since his arrival, Bellingham has taken La Liga by storm, scoring goals at will despite playing as a midfielder.

The attacking midfielder was instrumental in his debut season with Real Madrid, helping them win their 15th Champions league title along with yet another LaLiga trophy.

Article continues below

His performances have sealed his place as not just one of the best players but one of the highest earners in the start-studded Madrid squad. But just how much does Bellingham earn playing for Madrid, though?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross