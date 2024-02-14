Jude Bellingham Mason Greenwood Real Madrid Getafe 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jude Bellingham & Mason Greenwood latest: Decision set to be made on alleged slur with Real Madrid superstar facing four-game ban

Jude BellinghamReal MadridMason GreenwoodLaLiga

Jude Bellingham could face a suspension if proven guilty of aiming a slur at Getafe star Mason Greenwood during La Liga clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Decision to be made in the Bellingham-Greenwood incident
  • Lip reader submitted report to the competition committee
  • Could face a four-match ban

Editors' Picks