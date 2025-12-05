Jude Bellingham's father joins German lower-league club in bid to be closer to son Jobe before scoring twice in 'lethal' debut

Jude’s three-season tenure at Dortmund saw him rapidly become acknowledged as a world-class midfielder after joining in 2020. He made 132 appearances, won the 2020-21 German Cup, and was named the 2022-23 Bundesliga Player of the Season before his £90 million ($120m) transfer to Real Madrid.

His younger brother, Jobe, is at the very beginning of his time at Dortmund, having only joined the club in June this year from Sunderland. Jobe signed a five-year contract and has made several appearances across all competitions this season, including in the Bundesliga and Champions League. He is currently working to establish himself as a regular starter and forge his own path, having initially faced immense pressure and comparisons to his older brother's successful spell at the club. Jobe has scored one goal, which came in the FIFA Club World Cup.