Jude Bellingham's newest fan! James Maddison dresses son up in close friend's Real Madrid kit with 'wise choice' message

Last month, England midfielder Danny Murphy was quick to dispel any notion that Bellingham’s character should be questioned.

Speaking to GOAL, Murphy said: "I find the narrative around his character and any problems a little bit strange because when I have watched England - I have watched them a lot at tournaments and watched him closely, he is, by far, the best character on the football pitch when England play, in terms of producing big moments, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, leaving everything out there.

"If you could have 11 Jude Bellinghams, you would win most tournaments. The element of not talking to the press or not doing interviews or the odd swear word or rant or a little bit of what some people would call arrogance, that is what creates the player on the pitch. They are just rumours because a lot of the feedback from the players - Jordan Henderson recently said how much he likes him and how great a character he is - I think some of it has been exaggerated.

"From a footballing perspective, we have a much better chance of winning the World Cup if he is in the team. I don’t mean just in the squad, I mean in the team. He is a phenomenal talent. We should be - as pundits, fans, press - building him up, applauding him and being thankful that we have got him, not trying to pull him down because he is the best one we have got. He is the game-changer in our side. He is the one that can make things happen. He’s just a phenomenal player."