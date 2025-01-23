Jude Bellingham 'admires' Barcelona! England star tells friends that he loves how Real Madrid's bitter rivals play under Hansi Flick

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeJude Bellingham 'admires' Barcelona! England star tells friends that he loves how Real Madrid's bitter rivals play under Hansi FlickJ. BellinghamH. FlickReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid star Jude Bellingham is reportedly a secret admirer of Hansi Flick's philosophy at Barcelona.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBarcelona have beaten Madrid twice this seasonThey scored nine goals in two Clasico meetingsBellingham appreciates Flick's style of playFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱