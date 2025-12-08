'If you lose, that's it!' - Josko Gvardiol fires title race warning at Arsenal after Man City close gap and has message for England as World Cup showdown with Croatia looms

Gvardiol is also looking forward to coming up against his City team-mates when England face Croatia in their first game at the 2026 World Cup next June. Gvardiol made his major tournament debut for Croatia against the Three Lions at Euro 2020 when he was still playing for RB Leipzig, facing future club-mates Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and John Stones. England won 1-0 with a goal from then-City player Raheem Sterling.

The two nations have a big rivalry on the pitch stemming from the 2018 World Cup semi-final, which Croatia came from behind to win 2-1 after extra-time, although Gvardiol was not involved in that game as he was only 16 at the time. Croatia were also responsible for one of England's most humiliating moments in the 21st century as they stopped them from qualifying for Euro 2008.

"I just spoke to Nico [O'Reilly] about our group," Gvardiol said. "First of all it's life for Croatia, for my nation and our people. It's a big thing to be at the World Cup. When it starts all we try to do is go game by game and try to win as many points as possible and qualify for the next round. I'm happy that I'm going to see them [his City team-mates]. Hopefully all of them will be in the team. I spoke to Kalvin this morning. I remember my first Euros, his first Euros we played against each other in the first game. Kalvin was there, John, Phil, Kyle. I was playing as a full-back so I was on Kyle's side."

Croatia finished third at the last World Cup in Qatar, knocking out Brazil on penalties to make it to the semi-finals where they were eventually beaten by Argentina. But Gvardiol said they have to stay humble.

"We need to stay on the ground," he said. "We're a small nation and we go game by game. That's it. Even the results in Russia and Qatar, we weren't expecting it. With a bit of luck and the energy we put into the games, anything is possible."