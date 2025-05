The Buccaneers began life without Jose Riveiro with a draw against the Rockets at home on Saturday.

,Orlando Pirates drew 1-1 with TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium to maintain their second spot on the Premier Soccer League table.

It was frustrating for the Buccaneers who appeared to be headed for a win but had their opponents equalise in stoppage time.

Fans reacted to Pirates' win and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.