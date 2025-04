The Spaniard's imminent exit from the Soweto giants continue to dominate headlines and has been a major talking point.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung feels Orlando Pirates might have to start afresh in building a strong squad after the departure of coach Jose Riveiro.

The Spaniard is set to leave the Buccaneers at the end of the current season after three years in charge.

Fans react to Motaung's remarks and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.