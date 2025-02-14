Monnapule Saleng, Orlando Pirates, December 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Jose Riveiro responds to Monnapule Saleng inquiries amid growing questions about Orlando Pirates winger - 'It’s not going to happen'

The 26-year-old was promising to recreate the form that made him a household name in the PSL two seasons ago but he is now being frozen out.

  • Saleng started the season as a Bucs regular
  • But he is now being excluded from playing
  • Riveiro answers a question about Saleng
