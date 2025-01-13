Jose Riveiro opens up on Orlando Pirates' chances to sign new players - 'I have a fantastic group of players'

BackpageSeth WillisJose Riveiro opens up on Orlando Pirates' chances to sign new players - 'I have a fantastic group of players'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SC vs Orlando PiratesAl Ahly SCCAF Champions LeagueRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesRoyal AMJ. RiveiroThe Soweto giants are in the race for numerous crowns in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates have been doing well this seasonThey are chasing three titlesRiveiro opens up on transfer plansFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱