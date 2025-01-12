Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

'We are going to perform like this' - Jose Riveiro takes aim at Al Ahly after guiding Orlando Pirates to Caf Champions League quarter-finals & CR Belouizdad coach Abdelkader Amrani slams Bucs' ball-boys and referee as Khanyisa Mayo's side bow out of the tournament

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs CR BelouizdadOrlando PiratesCR BelouizdadJ. RiveiroR. MofokengT. MbathaAl Ahly SC vs Orlando PiratesAl Ahly SCCR Belouizdad vs Stade d'AbidjanStade d'Abidjan

The Buccaneers outperformed the Reds in Orlando during a fierce match. Riveiro and Amrani shared their opinions on the game.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates beat Belouizdad in Caf CL match
  • Riveiro & Amrani react to the result
  • Bucs progressed to the quarter-finals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱