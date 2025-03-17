Jose Riveiro has unearthed another gem! Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi boastful after win over Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We knew they were not gonna come out alive'
The 19-year-old utility defender becomes the latest Buccaneers youngster to come out of the shadows and thrust himself into the limelight.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mbokazi recently made his Bucs debut
- He is slowly becoming a regular
- Mbokazi was outstanding vs Downs
🟢📱