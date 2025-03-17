Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, March 2025Orlando Pirates
Jose Riveiro has unearthed another gem! Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi boastful after win over Mamelodi Sundowns - 'We knew they were not gonna come out alive'

The 19-year-old utility defender becomes the latest Buccaneers youngster to come out of the shadows and thrust himself into the limelight.

  • Mbokazi recently made his Bucs debut
  • He is slowly becoming a regular
  • Mbokazi was outstanding vs Downs
