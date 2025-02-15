Jose Riveiro downplays Nedbank Cup record after emphatic Baroka FC win as Orlando Pirates' third straight title beckons - 'I’m not gonna do it by myself'
The Buccaneers coach has given a postmortem of what transpired after witnessing his side romp to a comfortable win.
- Pirates are the Nedbank Cup defending champions
- They are now gunning for a third successive trophy
- Riveiro comments on his achievements in this competition