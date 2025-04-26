Jose Riveiro bleeding from Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League exit after blowing away chance to beat Pyramids FC - 'Tough one to swallow... It’s a very cruel result'
The Buccaneers were unbeaten in this tournament and just one defeat was a deadly blow that sent them reeling out of the competition.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Piratres lost to Pyramids in the Caf CL
- They are now out of the tournament
- Riveiro reacts to their defeat
🟢📱