Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates
Michael Madyira

Jose Riveiro bleeding from Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League exit after blowing away chance to beat Pyramids FC - 'Tough one to swallow... It’s a very cruel result'

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueJ. RiveiroPyramids FC vs Orlando PiratesPyramids FC

The Buccaneers were unbeaten in this tournament and just one defeat was a deadly blow that sent them reeling out of the competition.

  • Piratres lost to Pyramids in the Caf CL
  • They are now out of the tournament
  • Riveiro reacts to their defeat
