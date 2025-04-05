Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Jose Riveiro blasts Old Peter Mokaba Stadium after Orlando Pirates' slim victory over Polokwane City - 'The state of the field is terrible, slow, bumpy, not a football ground'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesPolokwane City vs Orlando PiratesPolokwane CityJ. RiveiroOrlando Pirates vs MC AlgerMC AlgerCAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Marumo GallantsMarumo GallantsCup

Despite the field posing challenges, the Sea Robbers collected more points that boost their title-fighting chances.

  • Bucs with another slim win
  • Riveiro unhappy with state of match venue
  • Says Sea Robbers are doing wonders
