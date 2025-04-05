Jose Riveiro blasts Old Peter Mokaba Stadium after Orlando Pirates' slim victory over Polokwane City - 'The state of the field is terrible, slow, bumpy, not a football ground'
Despite the field posing challenges, the Sea Robbers collected more points that boost their title-fighting chances.
- Bucs with another slim win
- Riveiro unhappy with state of match venue
- Says Sea Robbers are doing wonders
